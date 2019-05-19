NFD side TS Galaxy crowned Nedbank Cup kings after win over Kaizer Chiefs

Ernst Middendorp future at the Kaizer Chiefs remain in huge doubt after yet another humiliating defeat, this time a 1-0 loss in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of a National First Division side TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Galaxy striker Zakhele Lepasa scored his fourth goal of the competition, sending Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma the wrong way from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Teenage Hadebe inside the box on the stroke of full-time.

Middendorp came to this match already under a huge cloud and pressure after he failed for the second time as Chiefs head coach to ensure they finish inside the top eight.

Saturday night’s defeat add to the woes of a Chiefs team that is now close to an unprecedented four years without a trophy.