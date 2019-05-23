Border to wade in Shark waters
It doesn't get any easier, they are a strong team that plays with flair, says Mangweni
The Border Bulldogs head into their second tough away match in a row short on form and struggling for consistency as they travel to Durban to take on the Sharks at Jonsonn Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .