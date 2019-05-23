Key witness in Zuma corruption trial has died - NPA counsel Wim Trengove

Another key witness who could have shed more light on corruption charges against Jacob Zuma is unavailable.

Susan Delique, the secretary of French arms dealer Alain Thetard, has died.

The National Prosecuting Authority's advocate, Wim Trengove, told the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday that he discovered during the tea break that Delique, who had been living in Pretoria, had died.

Delique had given evidence about an encrypted fax at the trial of Zuma's former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, almost two decades ago.

Thetard was the author of an encrypted fax which allegedly detailed an annual R500,000 bribe from French arms company, Thales, to Zuma for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.