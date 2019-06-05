Tornado to fight tooth and nail
Local side determined to tame Hungry Lions in promotional playoffs
Eastern Cape National First Division (NFD) hopefuls Tornado FC are one win away from a place in the ABC Motsepe League promotional playoff semifinals, after Mangaung United and Hungry Lions FC battled out a 1-all draw in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .