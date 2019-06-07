EP Elephants smell blood

PREMIUM

EP’s resurgent Elephants have set their sights on trampling a struggling Zimbabwe Academy side and record back-to back wins in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge on Saturday.

After experiencing their worst season in history in 2018, the Elephants charged to a stunning 27-7 win over the Sharks at Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Sunday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.