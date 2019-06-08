Junior Boks thump Georgia at World Champs

Flank Dylan Richardson starred as the Junior Boks fought their way to a 48-20 (halftime 21-8) win over a tough Georgia at the U20 World Championships in Rosario on Saturday.

The dynamic blonde flank, who gave a passable impression of Schalk Burger, scored a hattrick in a match where the Junior Boks were their own worst enemies at times.

But eight tries to three tells a story of dominance as the side visibly grew in confidence as the match wore on.

Numerous handling errors and two yellow cards, for wing Vaughan Isaacs and lock Emile van Heerden, made life difficult for SA at times. But composure and some individual brilliance as well as a positive contribution from the bench won the day.

The Junior Boks have secured 10 points from their opening two Pool matches and have set themselves up well for Wednesday’s big clash against New Zealand that should decide the group.