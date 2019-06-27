Braced for fiery Cup fare
It’s all systems go for the annual Buffalo City Metro Mayor’s Cup which has been earmarked for Victoria Grounds in King William’s Town.
The tournament, scheduled to commence on Friday, will see U19 teams from across the region competing in soccer, netball, rugby Sevens, boxing, table tennis, volleyball and goalball, in celebration of Youth Month at the same time.
BCM spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya said the tournament would begin at Victoria Grounds, and the Mdantsane and East London leg would follow respectively over the next three weeks. He said the mayor would be present at the games and would hand over the medals himself to the winners when the tournament concludes.
“We are ready – it’s all systems go for this Mayor’s Cup and hundreds of young players will descend on King William’s Town to participate in this prestigious tournament,” said Ngwenya. He said many youngsters in the city have used the Mayor’s Cup as a platform to launch their sporting careers.
“This tournament has unearthed quite a few youngsters who’ve gone on to play club sports, at regional and even at national level.
“It’s also a very involving tournament in terms of representation of multiracial participants in the city.
“And that is good because we don’t want a situation where participation is focused on one race as this tournament is supported by the highest office in the city.”
Ngwenya said BCM mayor Xola Pakati was directly involved in this tournament which happens just before the state of the city address.
“It’s important for us as a city to set the tone for the state of the city address with this tournament. BCM is seen to be more involved in professional rugby, cricket, soccer and boxing and many people tend to ask what exactly are we doing for amateur sports.
“So the Mayor’s Cup is one answer that we can give to people, because it caters for young people in sport,” said Ngwenya.
He said through this tournament the BCM’s sport office would get to select the team that will represent the city at the Steve Tshwete Games which are due to be played later in the year. “We’ve got a good reputation at the Steve Tshwete Games, having won in a number of sporting codes.
“So we decided to have games in King this year, because we’ve been holding them in East London for years now, and we hope that taking the games to King will rejuvenate sports in that area, especially in the villages.
“So we hope to get our youngsters involved, especially the disabled youth.”
Venues for the sporting codes:
- Netball - Victoria Grounds
- Soccer - Victoria Grounds
- Rugby - Victoria Grounds
- Boxing - Victoria Grounds
- Table Tennis - Ginsberg Hall
- Goalball - War Memorial Hall
- Volleyball - OR Tambo Hall, Zwelitsha