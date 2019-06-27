Braced for fiery Cup fare

“This tournament has unearthed quite a few youngsters who’ve gone on to play club sports, at regional and even at national level.

“It’s also a very involving tournament in terms of representation of multiracial participants in the city.

“And that is good because we don’t want a situation where participation is focused on one race as this tournament is supported by the highest office in the city.”

Ngwenya said BCM mayor Xola Pakati was directly involved in this tournament which happens just before the state of the city address.

“It’s important for us as a city to set the tone for the state of the city address with this tournament. BCM is seen to be more involved in professional rugby, cricket, soccer and boxing and many people tend to ask what exactly are we doing for amateur sports.

“So the Mayor’s Cup is one answer that we can give to people, because it caters for young people in sport,” said Ngwenya.

He said through this tournament the BCM’s sport office would get to select the team that will represent the city at the Steve Tshwete Games which are due to be played later in the year. “We’ve got a good reputation at the Steve Tshwete Games, having won in a number of sporting codes.

“So we decided to have games in King this year, because we’ve been holding them in East London for years now, and we hope that taking the games to King will rejuvenate sports in that area, especially in the villages.

“So we hope to get our youngsters involved, especially the disabled youth.”

Venues for the sporting codes: