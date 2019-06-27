Young activists’ sacrifice high on Metro’s agenda

This year’s Buffalo City Metro Mayor’s Cup will commemorate Youth Month in an effort to remember the contribution made by the youth in the struggle for liberation.

This was revealed by BCM manager of sport services and special programmes, Manelisi Lwana who said they were aiming to highlight the sacrifices made by the fallen young heroes who fought the apartheid government.

“The metro adopted the outcomes of the BCMM Youth Summit 2013 and Youth Council Action Plan as per BCMC 38/14 dated January 31, 2014,” said Lwana.

“In terms of the aforementioned action plan, the metro will host the Mayor’s Cup for U19’s during Youth Month.

“The activities for the tournament started at the beginning of June and culminates with the finals this Friday.”