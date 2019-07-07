Rapinoe and Lavelle give US fourth Women's World Cup title

The United States won a record-extending fourth women's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday as second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle confirmed their status as the leading power in the women's game.

The defending champions struggled to gain dominance for an hour before a Rapinoe penalty, her sixth goal of the tournament, broke the deadlock and then a fine individual effort from Lavelle in the 69th minute put the outcome beyond doubt.

Rapinoe, whose outspoken views have been so prominent throughout these finals, returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the semi-final win over England.

Her place in the side came at the expense of Christen Press while Dutch left-winger Lieke Martens was fit to play for the European champions after overcoming a toe injury.

The Dutch made an aggressive start, with some strong challenges and midfielder Sherida Spitse picked up a booking in the 10th minute for a lunging challenge on Lavelle.

The US who had scored in the opening 12 minutes of every previous game at this tournament, were struggling to settle as the Dutch harried and closed them down quickly.

The Netherlands looked to hit the Americans on the counter-attack and that approach almost bore fruit in the 26th minute when Vivianne Miedema released Lineth Beerensteyn through the middle but US keeper Alyssa Naeher was alert.