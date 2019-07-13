The South African Football Association (SAFA) will receive a $1-million windfall from the Africa Cup of Nations‚ but it will all be virtually swallowed by the payment of bonuses to the players.

The quarterfinalists at this year’s tournament go home with the hefty pay-cheque‚ which totals almost R14-million‚ though it is well short of the prize for the winners which stands at $4.5-million (R63-million).

That would have ensured a good pay-day for Safa‚ but as it stands the prize money for reaching the quarter-finals will be finished by the time it has been distributed among the players who will each receive R520‚000 each.

If the side had managed to squeeze into a semifinal‚ they would have doubled the pay-day to $2-million (R28-million)‚ showing just how costly moments such as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ missed punch that led to Nigeria’s winning goal can be.