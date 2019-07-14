The professional boxing career of undefeated cruiserweight Akani “Prime” Phuzi from Malamulele in Limpopo is starting to heat up.

So far‚ he has won eight straight fights‚ four by knockout‚ and captured both the Gauteng and WBA Pan African titles with a solid unanimous decision over Chris Thompson and Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza respectively.

Phuzi's last fight was on March 31 at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg where he stopped Musa Ajibu within the distance and before that he came out on top against tough opposition.

Now he is a top ranking contender with an eye on the South African title that is held by Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu.

As the stakes rise‚ Phuzi will feel the pressure‚ especially when fighting in Randburg before the large crowds he always attracts.

On July 14‚ Phuzi fights for the sixth time at that venue and without question he will be up against the best boxer he's ever faced so far in the form of Wilbeforce Shihepo in Supreme Boxing Promotions bill.