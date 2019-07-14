Politics

Parliament to pay R76m to MPs who didn't make comeback

By THABO MOKONE and ANDISIWE MAKINANA - 14 July 2019
Parliament is spending millions on 'gratuities' for MPs who did not return after the elections.
Image: Anton Scholtz. File photo

Parliament will pay R76m in "loss-of-office-gratuities" to MPs that failed to make a comeback after the elections, but some of them are refusing to vacate state-allocated houses, despite the added sweetener.

The splurge on "gratuities" to MPs who did not return to parliament after the May 8 election was confirmed by Joe Nkuna, the acting chief financial officer, who told a meeting that was discussing parliament’s finances that the legislature had so far forked out R76m of taxpayers' money to top up the retirement packages of exiting MPs

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

