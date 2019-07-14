Parliament to pay R76m to MPs who didn't make comeback

Parliament will pay R76m in "loss-of-office-gratuities" to MPs that failed to make a comeback after the elections, but some of them are refusing to vacate state-allocated houses, despite the added sweetener.

The splurge on "gratuities" to MPs who did not return to parliament after the May 8 election was confirmed by Joe Nkuna, the acting chief financial officer, who told a meeting that was discussing parliament’s finances that the legislature had so far forked out R76m of taxpayers' money to top up the retirement packages of exiting MPs

