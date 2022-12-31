“First and foremost, what Pele means to the world is that regardless of your background or your upbringing (he came from a very poor background) the opportunity is there for anyone to aspire to achieve.
“He showed that as long as you put your heart and mind to something, you can achieve your ambitions. Where he came from, how hard he worked to reach the heights he did and the way he conducted himself even when he was a superstar, is an example to everybody, especially the younger generation.”
Describing Pele the player, Motaung said: “When you look at modern football and all the stars of today with their amazing technique, Pele did it first. What he did with the ball was incredible. Every skill you can think of, Pele could do it. He scored all types of goals, he could dribble, pass, you name it.”
The two met on the football pitch very early in Motaung’s spell at Atlanta Chiefs, who he joined in 1968 for the formation of the North American Soccer League.
On a personal note, Motaung said Pelé was a great man and he holds his encounters with the Brazilian among his most cherished memories.
‘Pelé did it first,’ says Kaizer Motaung as he mourns death of Brazilian legend he regarded as the GOAT
Sports reporter
Image: Reuters/Louafi Larbi/ FILE
Kaizer Chiefs chair Dr Kaizer Motaung has joined in mourning the death of Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, who died on Thursday at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer.
In paying tribute to Pelé, who was an early opponent and became a lifelong friend, Motaung said he was the best ever to have played the game.
“For me, Pele is undoubtedly the greatest footballer of all time, the king of this beautiful game. He cannot be compared to anyone else in the game, like Maradona or Messi. He was at his own level.
“But he was more than a footballer. Off the field, he was such a humble character, which impacted a lot of people. He was always jovial and touched many people with his welcoming smile.”
Motaung added Motaung leaves a rich legacy.
“First and foremost, what Pele means to the world is that regardless of your background or your upbringing (he came from a very poor background) the opportunity is there for anyone to aspire to achieve.
“He showed that as long as you put your heart and mind to something, you can achieve your ambitions. Where he came from, how hard he worked to reach the heights he did and the way he conducted himself even when he was a superstar, is an example to everybody, especially the younger generation.”
Describing Pele the player, Motaung said: “When you look at modern football and all the stars of today with their amazing technique, Pele did it first. What he did with the ball was incredible. Every skill you can think of, Pele could do it. He scored all types of goals, he could dribble, pass, you name it.”
The two met on the football pitch very early in Motaung’s spell at Atlanta Chiefs, who he joined in 1968 for the formation of the North American Soccer League.
On a personal note, Motaung said Pelé was a great man and he holds his encounters with the Brazilian among his most cherished memories.
Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82, his daughter says
“I can only say I am very happy and proud that I had the opportunity to meet and play against him. Also, later, when he came to South Africa I had a chance to meet him again,” he said.
Pelé is one of only a handful of players to have revolutionised and transformed world football with his exceptional ability, skill and charisma.
“I don’t quite know how to describe this person because he has made such a big impact and touched so many hearts, especially for those from economically disadvantaged communities.
“This goodbye is particularly sad because Pele is a great loss to the soccer fraternity and the entire world. He was a gift from God and I would like to offer my sympathy on behalf of myself, my family, the Amakhosi family.
“We share their loss. His legacy will live on. Brazil today is the Brazil we know because of Pele,” concluded Motaung.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos