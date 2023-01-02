Pumas to host Springboks in 2023 World Cup warm-up

Argentina will host New Zealand for the first time in four years and also play a pre-World Cup warm-up Test against world champions South Africa in 2023, the country’s rugby union (UAR) announced.

Argentina will take on the All Blacks in Mendoza on July 8 in a slimmed down Rugby Championship, which has been reduced to just six matches because of the World Cup in France.

The four southern hemisphere countries who compete annually in the Rugby Championship usually play each other home and away but in 2023 it will be once only.

Argentina have a single home game against New Zealand, followed by Australia away on July 15 and South Africa on July 29.