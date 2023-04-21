Mkokeli up to task of coaching the Bulldogs
Coach demands better discipline on Saturday when they take on arch nemesis EP
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 21 April 2023
Former Border Bulldogs and two-time Junior Springbok flyhalf Thembani Mkokeli feels that being head coach of the Bulldogs on an interim basis for the rest of Mzansi Challenge will not be a big responsibility. ..
Mkokeli up to task of coaching the Bulldogs
Coach demands better discipline on Saturday when they take on arch nemesis EP
Former Border Bulldogs and two-time Junior Springbok flyhalf Thembani Mkokeli feels that being head coach of the Bulldogs on an interim basis for the rest of Mzansi Challenge will not be a big responsibility. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos