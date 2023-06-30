‘Control your anger’ — Steve Komphela responds to claims he’s to blame for Chiefs’ trophy drought

Komphela, who now coaches at league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, led Chiefs from 2015 to 2018. He left in April 2018 minutes after violent scenes followed a 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.
One user questioned why fans should apologise to Komphela when “he is the one who started the [trophy] drought”.
“Three years and no silverware but he claimed he was building. Building what exactly?”
Komphela responded in his signature poetic way, telling the user to control their emotions.
“Please control your anger because it starts to control your construction of proper sentences. We commit cardinal errors when we speak with tongues on fire. You'll burn yourself from such saliva or choke from it.”
Digital Editor
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Steve Komphela has responded to a suggestion from angry social media users that his time at the club was a waste and the start of a long trophy drought for the Soweto giants.
Molefi Ntseki was this week announced as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. His job will be to end an eight season trophy drought. The previous longest was one year.
Ntseki's appointment sparked debate around the club's ownership, success and previous coaches. One social media user suggested “some come back and apologise to Steve Komphela”.
He urged the user to direct their anger “appropriately”.
“Just a request. Block is optional,” he said.
Ntseki said he would bring joy back to Kaizer Chiefs fans.
“I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect. I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship.
“I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”
