Avid cricket fans are dismayed at the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) decision not to broadcast the series between the Proteas and Australia starting in Durban on Wednesday.
The SABC failed to reach an agreement with Cricket SA (CSA). The series tour comprises three T20s and five ODIs.
“After protracted negotiations, the two parties could not reach agreeable terms to secure broadcast rights in time to cover the tour,” CSA said.
“CSA and the SABC are proud to have, over the years, brought cricket content to the multitudes of cricket fans in the country. Through this partnership, content from the domestic cricket scene to the senior men's and women's teams was broadcast to audiences, making the partnership a thriving endeavour.
“While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the thrill of the much-awaited Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans.”
CSA said it will continue to engage the SABC to find common ground on broadcasting cricket content, as the public broadcaster pursues its mandate of providing coverage for South Africans.
On social media, scores of fans shared their frustrations, with many saying the SABC was not treating TV licence payers fairly.
Here is a snapshot of grievances.
'SABC continues to fail sports-loving South Africans': Cricket fans dismayed at public broadcaster
Image: Tom Shaw/Getty Images
