Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, Fifa says

Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup before the deadline closed, football's global governing body said on Tuesday.

Fifa had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on October 4.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the Fifa Council, the Fifa administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the Fifa World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” Fifa said.