“A few of our senior players are not available for the T20-leg of the Bangladesh Tour due to injury and those returning from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). We are excited to provide an opportunity to our extended identified group.
“This allows us to have an in-depth look at players for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place next year in Bangladesh. The inclusion of Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx gives great confidence to rewarding performances at the professional level. They have been instrumental with their domestic performances in the past season for their respective provinces,” said Du Preez.
Proteas Women T20 Squad: Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Tazmin Brits (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Ayanda Hlubi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions), Nondumiso Shangase (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Fidelity Titans)
Wolvaardt named Proteas Women captain, CSA names squad for T20s against Bangladesh next month
Sports reporter
Image: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Top order batter Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the full-time captain for the Proteas Women for all three formats.
Wolvaardt takes over the reins after a successful tenure as interim captain during the recent tours against Pakistan and New Zealand where she helped the team to back-to-back 2-1 ODI series victories.
Wolvaardt, 24, has gained valuable experience with 86 ODIs and 59 T20s, in which she has recorded 3,421 runs, with 30 fifties and four hundreds in ODIs and 1,313 runs at an average of 32.82 with nine half-centuries in T20s.
Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas Women during the T20 series against Bangladesh on their white ball tour of South Africa between December 3 and 23.
Against Bangladesh, she will oversee a squad of youth and experience that includes rising talents such as SA U19 and emerging stars Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx, who have earned their maiden call-ups in the shorter format.
Returning to the national team for the first time since she injured her hand during the winter is Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers all-rounder Annerie Dercksen.
Among the centrally contracted players not available for the T20 series are fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (knee injury) and all-rounders Chloè Tryon (groin) and Nadine de Klerk (side strain).
Experienced campaigner Marizanne Kapp is rested for the T20 and will return for the ODI series.
“From our perspective, it is about continuing the good work that has been done. We know we are playing against Bangladesh who came off a very successful tour against Pakistan,” said Proteas Women coach Hilton Moreeng.
“For the T20s, this is where we are going to look, where possible, to blend in youngsters and give an opportunity to expose them at this level to keep growing the base.
“Overall we have a lot of good youngsters coming through and the squad is becoming stronger every day with a more challenging environment, so we as a team are looking forward to that.
“It’s another opportunity for some of the youngsters to show what they can do while not losing sight of what we want to achieve overall when it comes to the entire tour,” said Moreeng.
The Proteas Women squad to compete in the three-match ODI series will be announced ahead of the 50-over series to take place in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni between December 16 and 23.
The ODI matches are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 (IWC) in pursuit of qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
Proteas Women convener of selectors Clinton du Preez is happy to have Wolvaardt as captain.
“Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players, bodes well for our succession planning. It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity, and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this tour,” said Du Preez.
