Respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid and local organising committee (LOC) communications head Jermaine Craig has died.
Details about his death are unclear, though TimesLIVE is informed Craig was at a gym in Johannesburg when he died. Various sources confirmed the news of his death.
“It is confirmed. I'm not sure of the details yet, but, yes, it is true,” a former colleague who did not want to be named said.
Craig worked for The Star newspaper for many years as a senior sports reporter during a journalism career in which he won numerous awards and later served in an editorial capacity.
When he left journalism, Craig worked for the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup and 2010 World Cup LOC in various roles in media, including as head of communications.
At the time of his death Craig was a media officer for the Confederation of African Football (Caf), where he worked at Mamelodi Sundowns matches and was a consultant for a number of companies.
Apart from working for The Star, Craig was a former editor of The Argus and GM of sport for the Independent Newspapers group.
As MD at his agency, Craig Communications, the former journalist also worked as a consultant to teams, companies and entities, including Kaizer Chiefs, NBA Africa, 4Racing, the African Football League and Arena Holdings.
Renowned sports journo and 2010 comms head Jermaine Craig dies
Image: Jermaine Craig/Facebook
