Cape drought continues as Blitzboks bow out with humbling loss to Aussies

The Springboks Sevens team have been knocked out of the Cape Town SVNS, suffering a humbling 28-0 quarterfinal defeat to Australia in front of their own supporters at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Just like it had in their last match in the pool stages against Ireland on Saturday night, which the Blitzboks lost 14-12, nothing seemed to work according to plan for the South Africans against the Aussies in the fight for a place in the semifinals.

Australia led 14-0 at the break and doubled that scoreline in the second half to secure a comfortable victory.

Nathan Lawson scored two tries in each half and Hayden Sargeant and Dietrich Roache, with a try apiece, also crossed the whitewash on either side of the break.