Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena wins Premiership Coach of the Month
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has been named DStv Premiership Coach of the Month, while Chippa United forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba is the Player of the Month for April.
This is the second time this season Mokwena, who guided the Brazilians to their seventh successive league championship with six matches to spare last week, has won this award.
He has been recognised again after Sundowns’ impressive performances during April when they beat Richards Bay, Cape Town Spurs, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy and were held to a draw by Moroka Swallows.
Sundowns managed to be competitive in the league despite their attention being divided as they were also busy in the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.
Downs played nine games in April, including winning a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on penalties against Pretoria University FC, the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Tanzania's Young Africans and both legs of their 2-0 aggregate semifinal defeat to Tunisian giants Esperance.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said Mokwena received the most votes ahead of his fellow nominees, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Rivieiro, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and Chippa United co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September.
Chippa forward Kwayiba's Player of the Month award was reward for his scoring form in April, where he stood out with four goals in four matches in succession as he helped his team with wins over Cape Town Spurs, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.
Kwayiba beat strong competition from Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch and the Pirates duo of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Patrick Maswanganyi.
The Goal of the Month award went to Asekho Tiwani of Sekhukhune United, whose superb lob over the head of Cape Town Spurs goalkeeper Zama Dlamini from the halfway line to secure a 1-0 win for the Limpopo team at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 20 is sure be a favourite for Goal of the Season.
Tiwani also beat strong competition from Sedywn George of Royal AM and Tebogo Mokoena of Sundowns.
