Regragui takes responsibility for Morocco’s bitter Afcon exit at hands of Bafana

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said he took full responsibility for the team's shock Africa Cup of Nations exit with their last-16 loss to Bafana Bafana, lamenting their lack of cutting edge in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat.

The Atlas Lions, one of the pre-tournament favourites, became the latest high-profile team to bid farewell to the tournament as they spurned a few goalscoring chances and were punished by South Africa at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro on Tuesday night.

Evidence Makgopa scored against the run of play in the 57th minute before Teboho Mokoena wrapped up the win in stoppage time, curling home a free-kick awarded for a last-man foul that led to the dismissal of Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

“We could have maybe settled the game in the first half but, at this level you get immediately punished for any chance you waste,” Regragui told beIN Sports.