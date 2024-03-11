Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes to meet PSL boss Irvin Khoza ‘this week’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he hopes to have his long-requested meeting with Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza as early as this week.

Broos said South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has indicated the meeting could take place this week, but the Bafana coach had not had a confirmation.

He said he hopes to have the meeting as soon as possible to discuss several issues with Khoza. These include how the PSL can co-operate better with Safa and Bafana on having players released by clubs for junior teams and tournaments like the local-based African Nations Championship (Chan) and Cosafa Cup, where Broos hopes to test potential senior national players.

Broos was speaking after announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Monday for this month’s friendlies in Algeria against Andorra (March 21) and Algeria (March 26), Bafana's first assignment after winning bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.