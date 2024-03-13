“People have paid their money and taken time to come and watch us play and we did not do justice to all those people.”
At halftime the Tigers trailed 44-34 after a good start in the first quarter compared with their weekend games against Petro de Luanda and Dynamo.
That would have given Ngwenya confidence and something to use as motivation in his interval pep talk.
But FUS Rabat went up several gears in the last 20 minutes of the game, while the Tigers remained in second gear, appearing to have given up.
On top of their 10-point lead at halftime, FUS Rabat added 27 points in the third quarter and 14 in the final period.
During that time, they produced arguably the best performance of the tournament, with their razzle-dazzle, behind-the-back passes, dunks and long threes.
Other than Samkelo Cele, who finished with 22 points, and Cartier Diarra, who scored 11, none of the Tigers’ players passed double figures, while Rabat had three.
Aliou Diarra was the chief destroyer for the Moroccans with 21 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers had similar statistics in the individuals column in the previous two fixtures when two or three would raise their hands, while others would shoot less than five points.
Ngwenya underlined the lack of preparation before the tournament for the offensive and defensive woes in the BAL.
“We only had two weeks to prepare compared with the other teams, who have been together for six, seven months and now it shows,” he said.
Regardless of that, mathematically the Tigers can still progress to the next round if they win their two remaining games, starting with their clash against Petro de Luanda on Saturday (4pm).
A win for unbeaten FUS Rabat on Thursday (7pm) over Petro de Luanda will ensure they book a place in the next round in their debut season.
DispatchLIVE
Ngwenya apologises to SA for FUS Rabat loss in BAL
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/NOKWANDA ZONDI
If there’s something that SA’s most successful basketball coach Florsheim “Flosh” Ngwenya has not done much of in his 20-year career as a mentor, it is to apologise for substandard performances.
You can go back to his days at Egoli Magic, the SA basketball team and even with the Cape Town Tigers, and the reality would be that he has always worked with performing sides.
With frustration etched on his face due to the Cape Town Tigers’ mediocre display against FUS Rabat in the Basketball Africa League on Tuesday, Ngwenya asked for forgiveness from SA fans when speaking to the media after the game.
His side were handed their third consecutive loss of the Kalahari Conference by the Moroccans, an 84-58 lesson at Sunbet Arena in Pretoria which saw their chances of proceeding to the next round decrease significantly.
“I would like to apologise to the fans, just SA in general,” Ngwenya, who has won five national titles, said.
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/NOKWANDA ZONDI
“People have paid their money and taken time to come and watch us play and we did not do justice to all those people.”
At halftime the Tigers trailed 44-34 after a good start in the first quarter compared with their weekend games against Petro de Luanda and Dynamo.
That would have given Ngwenya confidence and something to use as motivation in his interval pep talk.
But FUS Rabat went up several gears in the last 20 minutes of the game, while the Tigers remained in second gear, appearing to have given up.
On top of their 10-point lead at halftime, FUS Rabat added 27 points in the third quarter and 14 in the final period.
During that time, they produced arguably the best performance of the tournament, with their razzle-dazzle, behind-the-back passes, dunks and long threes.
Other than Samkelo Cele, who finished with 22 points, and Cartier Diarra, who scored 11, none of the Tigers’ players passed double figures, while Rabat had three.
Aliou Diarra was the chief destroyer for the Moroccans with 21 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers had similar statistics in the individuals column in the previous two fixtures when two or three would raise their hands, while others would shoot less than five points.
Ngwenya underlined the lack of preparation before the tournament for the offensive and defensive woes in the BAL.
“We only had two weeks to prepare compared with the other teams, who have been together for six, seven months and now it shows,” he said.
Regardless of that, mathematically the Tigers can still progress to the next round if they win their two remaining games, starting with their clash against Petro de Luanda on Saturday (4pm).
A win for unbeaten FUS Rabat on Thursday (7pm) over Petro de Luanda will ensure they book a place in the next round in their debut season.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos