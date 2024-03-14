AmaZulu join AmaTuks in Nedbank last 16 with win over Sekhukhune

AmaZulu joined Pretoria University (Tuks) in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating last year's finalists Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Thursday.

AmaTuks beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the quarterfinals.

Sekhukhune came to Thursday's game as overwhelming favourites as they had won all their five matches in all domestic competitions in 2024.

AmaZulu went to half time leading with Junior Dion's 26th minute goal.

The goal could have been ruled out if referee Luxolo Badi had seen that the AmaZulu attacker actually steered the ball home through his extended hand when Sekhukhune defender Tresor Tshibwabwa tried to clear Riaan Hanamub's cross.