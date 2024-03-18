Six-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are seeking to win a domestic cup for the first time since lifting the 2021-22 Nedbank Cup, were drawn against first division University of Pretoria FC.
2023-24 Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Stellenbosch FC v SuperSport United
TS Galaxy v Chippa United
University of Pretoria FC v Mamelodi Sundowns
AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates
Challenging draw for Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarters
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates drew AmaZulu in the Nedbank quarterfinals in the ceremony held at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Monday evening.
The matchup is a replay of the 2022 MTN8 final, which was won 1-0 by Pirates.
For defending champions Bucs, who are in second place in the DStv Premiership, the draw against 11th-placed Usuthu is a relatively tough one.
