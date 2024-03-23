Rain has final say as Titans and WP settle for a tie in CSA T20 Challenge

Western Province (WP) tossed away what looked like a comfortable victory and had to settle for a tie, in a dramatic end to their Cricket SA T20 Challenge match against the Multiply Titans at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Province, needing just 10 runs to win with eight balls remaining, lost wickets off consecutive balls in the penultimate over, and as the Titans were celebrating substitute fielder Aya Gqamane’s ludicrous diving catch which led to the dismissal of Onke Nyaku, the heavens over the Bullring opened.

The players sprinted off the field, never to return.

With WP on 138/6, according to the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern calculation, the scores were tied, and because the weather ended proceedings, no “super over” was allowed, meaning both teams earned two points apiece.

WP will be kicking themselves because they were cruising to victory in pursuit of a modest target of 148 in the first match of a double-header.