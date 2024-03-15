Phangiso, who once called this ground home, was typically thrifty, with his dismissal of Temba Bavuma, who he caught off his own bowling, deserved reward for his endeavours.
Rabada’s class proves difference in Lions thrilling T20 Challenge triumph
Based on the respective team sheets, the outcome of the this CSA T20 Challenge encounter seemed inevitable, but the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions needed every bit of the class in their starting XI to squeeze out what was ultimately a thrilling one-run win against their provincial neighbours, the Momentum Multiply (Northerns) Titans.
It took all of Kagiso Rabada’s nerve and skill to ensure the Lions were able to defend 184 at the Wanderers on Friday night. The Titans needed 16 off the final over, and with Rabada bowling a few wides to start with and then Codi Yusuf dropping a catch on the deep backward square leg boundary, they needed three off the last ball.
But that’s when Rabada produced his best delivery, a swift yorker that missed Corbin Bosch’s off stump by the proverbial coat of varnish, and Bosch and batting partner Aaron Phangiso’s scrambled single was unfortunately for them in vain.
In keeping with this format, where one player really can win a game, for three-quarters of the innings, Rivaldo Moonsamy, had the visitors dreaming of an upset.
Almost every audacious shot he tried, came off and even some that he didn’t, but which propelled the ball through, over or between fielders much to the frustration of the Lions players. Ultimately however, with no help from his teammates, Moonsamy, who has been the Titans’s most consistent batter this season, just couldn’t keep the magic flowing off his blade, and when he was dismissed in the 17th over for a career-best 88 with his side still needing 38 runs to win, their chances of victory went with him — or so it seemed.
The Titans’s IPL contracted players — including Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen — had all already departed for India on Friday, but the Lions had final use of Rabada who only begins his journey to join up with the Punjab Kings on Sunday.
The Lions star-studded top order had earlier failed to provide the kind of start they’d expect, with the loss of three wickets in 14 balls for the addition of only eight runs curtailing the post-power play acceleration the hosts would have expected.
Some disconcerting bounce, especially at the Corlett Drive end made life tricky for the home batters, with Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks unable to control the shots that led to their dismissals.
Phangiso, who once called this ground home, was typically thrifty, with his dismissal of Temba Bavuma, who he caught off his own bowling, deserved reward for his endeavours.
A partnership of 81 for the fifth wicket between Wiaan Mulder and Mitchell van Buuren, provided the Lions with much needed stability, and by the time they’d reached the last five overs, they were able to attack with relative freedom.
Mulder made 48 off 32 balls hitting seven fours and a six, a continuation of his excellent season, that must see him in contention, if not for the T20 World Cup, then at least the three-match T20 series against the West Indies which precedes it — which it looks like the Proteas may have to tackle without their IPL stars.
Then there was Delano Potgieter, whose career best 155 not out in the Four-Day final at this venue, propelled the Lions to that title, launching a stunning attack against Dayyaan Galiem in the final over, smashing a couple of sixes and four, as part of a 25-run blitz that took the Lions to 183/5. While Potgieter took 15 balls for his unbeaten 32, Van Buuren’s 37 not out off 27 deliveries was reflective of the restorative work he had to do earlier with Mulder.
Having taken two early wickets, the Lions were then rendered helpless by Moonsamy's adventurous assault, which almost carried the Titans to victory. Thank goodness they were able to persuade Rabada to delay his departure for India.
*Friday’s other two matches featured dominant wins for the North West Dragons who, driven by Rubin Hermann’s maiden T20 century, reached 207/4 against the KZN-Inland Tuskers in Potchefstroom. Senuran Muthusamy then took 3/16 as the Tuskers were bowled out for 82, giving the Dragons a 125-run win.
In Paarl, the KZN Dolphins restricted the Boland Rocks to 125/8, with four bowlers taking two wickets each. The visitors reached their target in the 15th over thanks to Grant Roelofson’s 71 not out, which came off 45 balls.
