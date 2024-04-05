SA Emerging Women to face Sri Lanka at Dale College

Dale College will host the SA Emerging Women vs Sri Lanka 50-over warm-up match in Qonce on Saturday (from 10am).
The encounter is part of the Proteas Women’s inbound tour against Sri Lanka and the 12-player SA Emerging squad announced by CSA on Friday comprises 10 rising stars who clinched silver with Team SA at the inaugural Women’s T20 competition at the 13th African Games held in Ghana recently.
They include captain Nondumisob Shangase and 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso.
Additionally, nationally-contracted Proteas Women duo Tumi Sekhukhune and Lara Goodall, are slated to feature in this tour match as Sri Lanka prepare to face SA in the three-match ICC Women’sChampionship (2022-25) One-Day International series from April 9-17.
SA Emerging Women head coach Dinesha Devnarain said: “Just like every warm-up game we play against an international team, the aim is to match the standards of our pipeline to international cricket, so it's a big one for us.
“Every game that we play we're looking to be better in all three elements; from a batting perspective, bowling, fielding and also tactically, and the standards that are set by international cricket.
“It's so important that girls get exposed to that at a younger level so that when they get back home or when they leave the spaces, they understand what it takes to be an international cricketer.”
The squad is: Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins, capt), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Gandhi Jafta (Titans), Karabo Meso (Lions), Seshnie Naidu (Dolphins), Kayla Reyneke (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Oluhle Siyo (Boland), Miané Smit (Free State), Faye Tunnicliffe (Western Province), Jané Winster (Garden Route Badgers) — Cricket SA
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
