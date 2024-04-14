Chippa beat Galaxy then are drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in Nedbank semis
Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium then were drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.
Stellenbosch FC, who stunned SuperSport United with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns.
Downs needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to beat first division Pretoria University FC in Friday night's quarter at Lucas Moripe Stadium after a 1-1 scoreline.
Defending champions Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in their quarter at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Chippa and Stellies will have home ground advantage. Dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced by the PSL later.
Sunday's match ended in high drama. In the 88th minute, with the score at 1-0 to Chippa, Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka's penalty.
Moments later Chippa were awarded a penalty by referee Olani Kwinda at the other end, which substitute Roscoe Pietersen buried to make it 2-0 seconds into added time and seal the result.
Earlier Bienvenu Eva Nga gave Chippa the lead in tjhe 30th.
Nedbank Cup semifinal draw:
Chippa United v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns