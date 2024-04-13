Gritty Wolvaardt guides Proteas to comfortable win in second ODI

South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt notched up a sixth ODI century as her side claimed a comfortable seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Kimberley on Saturday night.

Wolvaardt again underlined her importance to the Proteas and her own increasing confidence as captain with a composed innings, which saw her finish on 110 not out as her team reached a modest target of 230 with 14 balls to spare.

She and Marizanne Kapp shared a partnership of 147 for the fourth wicket, with Kapp scoring an unbeaten 80 off 84 balls, a knock that included seven fours and gave the home team’s innings a much-needed boost.

Wolvaardt, who was given a life in the first over, when she was dropped before she’d scored by Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani, hit six fours in her innings, and despite obvious frustration at the number of times she found fielders, with many of her crisp drives, her running between the wickets ensured SA kept the scoreboard ticking.