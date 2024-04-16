Celebrations as Sityo retains Eastern Cape title
Provincial champ’s knockout victory over Mafu marks resumption of their quest to conquer mini-flyweight division, trainer Mzamo says
There were smiles in the new camp of Eastern Cape mini-flyweight champion Siphesihle Sityo after he retained his crown by stopping Zukisa Mafu in four rounds at the Whittlesea Multi-Purpose Centre in Sada at the weekend...
