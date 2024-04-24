Immediately after the Sekhukhune win, their attention turned to Friday’s crunch clash against Esperance, where they are trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Tunis.
‘I don’t feel appreciated’: Sundowns coach Mokwena says people don’t value his hard work
Sports reporter
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix
Rulani Mokwena has poured his heart out to reveal he doesn’t feel appreciated by South Africans for the hard work he puts in as coach of globetrotting Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilians have been operating under a heavy programme that includes the Champions League, where they host Tunisian giants Esperance in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal on Friday at Loftus.
In the league they failed to win the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup but they are in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup against Stellenbosch and are six points away from winning their seventh successive league championship.
Speaking after they beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 on Tuesday to edge closer to defending their league title, Mokwena spoke about how their schedule has taken a toll on him and the players.
Immediately after the Sekhukhune win, their attention turned to Friday’s crunch clash against Esperance, where they are trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Tunis.
“I am tired because there is a lot going on — but no one cares, I just have to get on with it,” he said.
“I have to do press conferences, maybe six press conferences every week because we are playing three games. I have to talk to you, I have to plan training, I have to watch games. I had to watch Esperance eight times.
“I have to do corrections and people will say, 'He is talking about fatigue but he has 46 players.' But you only have one head coach and he suffers with the players because he’s got work to do, he’s got to do analysis and other things. I am allowed to be tired because I am human.”
Mokwena said the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes at Sundowns is not acknowledged.
“I don’t feel appreciated. I don’t think the amount of investment and sacrifice we give is appreciated. It affects me because I am human and I am not afraid to say it because sometimes to speak about your weaknesses is a good thing. You are able to know how to galvanise yourself and find strength.
“But I am strong because I have the support of the club and the players, which is very important. I get constant calls and messages. My players are the ones who are constantly asking me to sleep a little.
“They are on my case every day, but I can’t sleep because the moment I sleep is the moment people will beat us. The only thing I know is to continue what we are doing, with performances and results.
“To improve the performances in what is an abnormal season. Last season we didn’t have the Telkom Knockout and the AFL, which had six games and you had to travel three times.
“We didn’t have Afcon where we had Peter Shalulile and eight more players from playing almost every single game ... I don't have time for training, It’s about videos [analysis]. They know that every day there is a video session.
“I don’t know any other way to succeed or give back to this football club and repay them for the loyalty they've shown to me by giving me this opportunity, except to sacrifice my sleep and my health and to deliver the results. I don't know any other way. And I will continue to do that.”
