Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs held by TS Galaxy in Polokwane

A 10-man Kaizer Chiefs fluffed a good chance to solidify their place in the DStv Premiership's top eight when they allowed TS Galaxy to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The draw leaves Chiefs with 34 points and still in eighth spot with the three matches to wrap up what has been another disappointing season as they complete an unprecedented nine seasons without silverware.

Despite not starting well Chiefs opened the scoring (18th minute) through two-goal hero Ranga Chivaviro, who was among a number of changes made from the team that was thumped 5-1 by champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Chivaviro, dispossessed Mpho Mvelase inside the area before slotting the ball past advancing Galaxy keeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Chivaviro completed his first brace in the Amakhosi jersey just after the restart (50th), beating Ntwari from a set piece after Reeve Frosler was fouled on the edge of the box though TV replays showed the Chiefs fullback was actually tackled inside the area.