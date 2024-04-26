Double injury blow for Lions against Munster in URC

“You've got to be good at the same things again, you've got to match their set piece and be particularly good at the defensive breakdown,” Rowntree said.
They do have Ruan Venter back on the bench
Injuries to centre Henco van Wyk and fullback Quan Horn have deprived the Lions of strike power at the back for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Van Wyk, who recently returned from injury, is likely out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Horn has a shoulder niggle.
The loss of Van Wyk is a big blow to the Lions, who are hoping to sustain their challenge for a place in the top eight of the URC.
Horn's injury has opened the door for a starting spot for Jordan Hendrikse, who will run out at fullback in his 50th match for the franchise.
His presence there should extend the Lions' range with the boot, while Gianni Lombard, who returns to the bench, also provides kicking options.
Also on the bench, and perhaps offsetting some of their losses to injury, is the return of flank Ruan Venter.
The Lions hope his impact, as well as that of tight head Asenathi Ntlabakanye, will be keenly felt when they emerge from the bench.
Ntlabakanye did that when he came on against Leinster last weekend, and the rest of the Lions bench played their part as they helped balloon the score at the end of the clash.
However, the match against Munster will likely be a tighter affair.
The defending champions like an arm wrestle and at Ellis Park, where wide open spaces are easily explored, they will place a high premium on keeping it tight.
They will need no reminding that, despite being 11th on the points table, only three teams have scored more tries than the Lions in this season's competition.
It will, of course, be in the Lions' interest to play at a high tempo, though they believe they will derive no advantage from playing at altitude.
They didn't make a big deal of the altitude last week in the build-up to their win over the Bulls and are unlikely to be fussed by it on Saturday.
Munster, who have refined their kicking game since Graham Rowntree took the reins, will be desperate to pin the Lions in their own territory.
In that regard they will also want veteran scrumhalf Conor Murray to put his stamp on proceedings.
“Using the contestable kicking game as a weapon, there aren't many players on the planet better at doing that. He brings an air of confidence about the group,” Rowntree said on Rugbypass.
The former England prop knows Munster will have to be confrontational, if not belligerent, in the scramble for the ball.
“You've got to be good at the same things again, you've got to match their set piece and be particularly good at the defensive breakdown,” Rowntree said.
“We'll go for most breakdowns in terms of poaching the ball.”
The coach also highlighted the need for judicious spacing in defence.
“We need to fill the field. These teams can burn you quickly,” he warned.
Rowntree was thrilled with his team's notable wins on the road this season but, to be fair, winning away has become a habit.
They are unbeaten in South Africa.
Rowntree said: “We're in a good place and we have momentum and we have another huge challenge this week.”
Lions team to play Munster
Jordan Hendrikse; Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius; Ruan Delport, Willem Alberts; Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude. Substitutes: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruan Venter, Subisiso Sangweni; Nico Steyn, Gianni Lombard.
Kickoff: 5pm
