Wrangling by promoters still a big concern
The raging row engulfing local promoters over the leadership of EC Promoters Association (ECPA) has rekindled memories of the belligerent years of Berlin and Forum groups that left a trail of devastation.
Back then everyone suspected to be siding with one faction group was in danger of not only rising the ire of the other but even of losing a life.
This scribe witnessed first-hand how thick the tension was when a Berlin member even brazenly made death threats towards me personally.
Led by, now, ailing promoter Mzi Mnguni, the Berlin faction was fiercely opposed to everything the Joe Manyathi-led Forum did and vice versa.
Consisting of former Boxing SA boss Loyiso Mtya, the Forum was largely seen as faction fighting for the right cause and had the majority of members.
It assumed the Forum moniker after Manyathi astutely acquired the funding from the Forum cigarette company, which he distributed among all the members.
Matters came to a head when a Berlin member, the late Menzi Nqodi happened to train and manage the crowd-pulling Zolile Mbityi.
Although he belonged to the rival faction, Nqodi was still friends with staunch Forum member Zolani Moshani owing to their rural background.
Moshani was the cornerstone of the Forum group as its leading promoter.
A tug-of-war erupted when Mbityi was to defend his SA flyweight title against hot Duncan Village prospect Toto Makorotlo in a fight that had a potential to generate big gatetakings.
Moshani wanted to promote the fight with Nqodi agreeing but somehow the bout ended up being organised by Mnguni. Moshani was later assassinated although his death could not be directly linked with boxing as he was also an influential taxi owner.
While the warring groups finally smoked a peace pipe when Mtya and Mnguni entered the ring in a tournament in Mdantsane and publicly declared truce, traces of this war were never virtually wiped off.
There has been signs of its revival but it never really accelerated to the tragic levels of yesteryear.
But the ongoing row among promoters has evoked fears of yesteryear especially as both factions show no sign of backing down.
On one side is the ECPA whose term of office is being challenged by disgruntled promoters who argue that it was past its sell by date.
They argue that not only is the leadership dysfunctional owing to it never calling a meeting since 2016 but it is also operating on a non-existent constitution which stipulates for an annual term of office.
The current executive disputes that the constitution was amended to extend the term of office to two years.
Both structures are preparing for an elective congress respectively tomorrow and next month.
The rebel group which elected an interim structure at a well attended meeting in Port Elizabeth is claiming to be backed by the majority of promoters while the said dysfunctional structure has been showing few individuals in its own meeting.
BSA is observing the fiasco although some board members are said to be sympathising with the disgruntled promoters despite no official confirmation to that regard.
While no one can play devil’s advocate in this saga, observers are wondering why the disgruntled group does not use its majority to unseat the current structure in its elective meeting in June.
“We will not justify a dysfunctional structure by attending its meeting otherwise the whole move will be defeating the objective,” said one member of the disgruntled promoters.
