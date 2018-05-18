Wrangling by promoters still a big concern

The raging row engulfing local promoters over the leadership of EC Promoters Association (ECPA) has rekindled memories of the belligerent years of Berlin and Forum groups that left a trail of devastation.

Back then everyone suspected to be siding with one faction group was in danger of not only rising the ire of the other but even of losing a life.

This scribe witnessed first-hand how thick the tension was when a Berlin member even brazenly made death threats towards me personally.

Led by, now, ailing promoter Mzi Mnguni, the Berlin faction was fiercely opposed to everything the Joe Manyathi-led Forum did and vice versa.