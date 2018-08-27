Sweet revenge for Dumezweni

Athi Dumezweni gained sweet revenge of his controversial loss to Lindile Tshemese in 2016 when he gave him a systematic beating from the first round until he put him away for good in the fourth to claim the vacant S A junior bantamweight title at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre Sunday.

Fighting for the title that was previously held by Tshemese when he retained it with a come-from behind referee assisted 12th round stoppage over Dumezweni, both boxers started the fight at a frenetic pace.

The grudge match soon became a one-sided affair as Dumezweni wore down Tshemese with speed and volume punching.

Tshemese tried to match him but came second best. Tshemese started to hold as early as the second round as he could not deal with the speed of his foe. The former champion appeared to be overwhelmed as every punch he threw was answered by three more from Dumezweni.

I'm the third round Tshemese was nailed by a wicked straight left and as he fell he clung on to Dumezweni, taking him down with him. But the referee ruled the fall as a slip.

Although he dodged the knockdown it was obvious that it was a matter of time before he was knocked out. The end came in the following round when Dumezweni nailed him with a picture perfect uppercut.

Driving him to his corner, Dumezweni unleashed a series of punches dropping Tshemese on the seat of his pants as the towel came flying in.

In the main supporting bouts former amateur stars Sibusiso Bandla and Mzwamadoda Mbexeshi produced scintillating performances as they destroyed their foes in two rounds of their mini-flyweight and bantamweight bouts respectively.

Mbexeshi threw a barrage of blows from the first round mixing them well on the perplexed Mzukisi Gxaleka. Attacking the body before hitting upstairs Mbexeshi floored his opponent with a straight left in the opening round.

Aware that his opponent had nothing to offer, he even lowered his guards as he connected with brutal punches to send Gxakela back to the canvas.

After a follow up onslaught the slaughter was mercifully called off.

Bandla who trains at Eyethu boxing club was also his ruthless self as he knocked out Xolisa Vukubi in spectacular fashion. Long after the fight, Vukubi was still shaken and unaware of where he was.

Other results: Sikhona Moshani beat Sesethu Menziwa (mini-fly), Thembani Mooi drew Maqhawe Damoyi (feather); Ntsikelelo Ndulani drew Masivuyo Philiso (mini-fly); Masixole Langa W Abongile Tipha (fly).