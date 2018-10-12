No Russian roulette for brave Tete

Top Mdantsane fighter says he won’t take his opponent lightly

On Saturday the eyes of the country will be fixed on Russia as Mdantsane boxer Zolani Tete begins his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quest. Tete is the only African boxer in the series and as such he will carry the hopes of the entire continent when he tackles Aloyan. The 30-year-old left-hander had prepared extensively for the fight spending about six weeks in camp with his handlers leaving no stone unturned for him to be in top physical and mental condition.

