Nomeva in fight over US contract

Boxer says Tapia wants to enforce it despite never giving him a fight

Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s next tough fight might be a protracted legal battle to free himself from a management contract he signed with US manager Luis Tapia. Ndongeni returned to the country from the US where he suffered his first professional loss to top prospect Devin Haney in a fight for the WBO Intercontinental and WBC International lightweight titles last Friday, televised on ShoBox (Showtime Boxing).