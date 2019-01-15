Nomeva in fight over US contract
Boxer says Tapia wants to enforce it despite never giving him a fight
Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s next tough fight might be a protracted legal battle to free himself from a management contract he signed with US manager Luis Tapia. Ndongeni returned to the country from the US where he suffered his first professional loss to top prospect Devin Haney in a fight for the WBO Intercontinental and WBC International lightweight titles last Friday, televised on ShoBox (Showtime Boxing).
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.