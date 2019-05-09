Veteran Eastern Cape boxer Ali 'Rush Hour' Funeka retires from boxing

Veteran Eastern Cape boxer Ali "Rush Hour" Funeka has finally retired from boxing.

The 41-year-old former SA junior lightweight‚ WBC International lightweight‚ WBF junior welterweight‚ IBO and WBO Africa welterweight titlist confirmed on social media that he's walking away from the sport.

That was after he suffered a short-route stoppage to four-fight novice Abass Barou in Germany last week.

That loss was Funeka's 11th against 40 wins with 32 knockouts and three draws.

Funeka from Mdantsane had been in the professional fight game for 24 years.

In a very long statement‚ he wrote:

"I turned pro in 1995 and I've been at it ever since. Had my fair share of highs and lows. I have achieved what God wanted me to achieve.

"At times I have won convincingly but judges saw it otherwise. Sometimes lost fair and square."