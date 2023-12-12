×

Boxing Mecca

Boxing promoters taking legal action against sports minister

Association says it was not consulted by Kodwa about his appointment of new BSA board

By MESULI ZIFO - 12 December 2023

The new Boxing SA board will begin its three-year term under a cloud on Tuesday after the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) took legal action against sports minister Zizi Kodwa over his appointment of the structure...

