Buoyant Wellem jets off to Tanzania for world title eliminator
Unbeaten East London fighter faces Selemani Kidunda in maiden defence of his super middleweight intercontinental crown
East London boxer Asemahle Wellem jetted off to Tanzania with his team on Tuesday evening, determined to win by nothing short of a knock-out when he defends his World Boxing Foundation (WBF) regional title on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.