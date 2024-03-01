Minor scare as all boxers but one make weight for EL boxing return
After a scare in last weekend's female boxing tournament when one boxer came in over a whooping 11 kilograms, fears of that happening in the East London leg of the series was squashed when all but one of the fighters were within the limit in Friday's official weigh-in ceremony in Scenery Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.