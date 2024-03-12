Viva Nation TV, KayB Promotions join forces to bring boxing to global stage

Viva Nation TV, the OTT platform celebrating the African narrative, proudly announces its partnership with KayB Promotions, a new name in boxing promotions.
This ground-breaking collaboration will see Viva Nation TV (www.vivanationtv.com) become the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner for KayB Promotions’ upcoming tournament, “Fist frenzy at the mecca of boxing,” scheduled for March 31 at the Orient Theatre in East London.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the sports and entertainment landscape, bringing together the dynamic storytelling capabilities of Viva Nation TV with the electrifying world of boxing curated by KayB Promotions.
Through this alliance, boxing enthusiasts across Africa and beyond will have access to high-quality live coverage and exclusive content from the tournament, enriching the viewing experience for fans worldwide.
Bongani Siqoko, group content officer of Arena Holdings, owners of Viva Nation TV, was excited about the collaboration.
“At Arena Holdings, we are committed to showcasing diverse and compelling narratives that resonate with our audiences.
“This partnership between Viva Nation TV and KayB Promotions exemplifies our dedication to amplifying African voices and narratives on a global stage.
“Together, we look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment and storytelling experiences to viewers across Africa and beyond.”
The tournament line-up promises an exhilarating showcase of boxing talent, featuring title fights and thrilling matchups that are sure to captivate audiences.
From the SA featherweight title fight between Zolisa Batyi and Lucky Hobyane to the female flyweight contest between Okuhle Mthi and Precious Msibi, the event offers something for every boxing enthusiast.
“Teaming up with Viva Nation TV marks a pivotal moment for KayB Promotions,” Mzi Booi, owner of KayB Promotions, said.
“This partnership not only amplifies our reach but also reinforces our commitment to showcasing the best of African boxing.
“Together, we’re set to elevate the sport to new heights and inspire generations of athletes across the continent.”
Viva Nation TV, known for its commitment to African content, offers a diverse range of programming, including independent movies, series, lifestyle content, music, documentaries, and comedy.
With an emphasis on storytelling that reflects the richness and diversity of Africa, Viva Nation TV is dedicated to showcasing the continent’s vibrant culture and talent.
The partnership underscores a shared vision of promoting African excellence and creating opportunities for African talent to shine on a global stage.
Through this collaboration, both entities aim to elevate the profile of African boxing and provide a platform for emerging and established athletes to showcase their skills and inspire audiences worldwide. — Arena Holdings
Viva Nation TV, KayB Promotions join forces to bring boxing to global stage
Image: SUPPLIED
