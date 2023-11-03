Feedback on how she touched a person’s life in their development is always motivating, she added.
“The financial team recently learnt how to knit — a new skill for many of us. We are now knitting blankets for those in need.
"This has brought the team together and nurtured our spirit of giving.”
What drives her to succeed?
“My parents, who supported me from day one, sacrificing to support my studies; Greg, my husband for 20 years; and my two daughters, whom I try to be a role model for, as they become strong, independent women.
"Then, my amazing team at MBSA, plus all my mentors and leaders who have supported me along the way.”
It is critical, she said, to maintain the balance between home and work, blocking time for family. And time out for herself.
LISTEN | Nothing is impossible
Image: SUPPLIED
Taryn Woodbridge is the CFO at Mercedes-Benz SA, as well as executive director of finance and controlling.
She joined the East London car manufacturer in 2004.
The company is a subsidiary of the global firm Mercedes-Benz AG, a leading global supplier of high-end passenger cars and premium vans.
While East London is the manufacturing arm, employing over 3,000 people, MBSA’s headquarters is in Pretoria.
The plant, now in its 65th year, is part of the global C-Class production network, producing the model in both left- and right-hand drive for the local and export markets.
“I have always had an affinity for numbers. I knew I would pursue a career in accounting.
"I qualified as a chartered accountant in 2003. I also discovered early in my career that I had a passion for being a leader and being able to support, guide and lead others.
"After progressing through various leadership roles I set my sights on becoming the first local and female CFO in the company."
Sometimes she is the only woman at the boardroom table, and that can have its own challenges.
“I had to very quickly find my voice, putting forward my opinion with confidence and ensuring I was heard.
"I have overcome challenges through relationship building, establishing a common target and being consistent in who I am, as well as doing what I say I will. I have built credibility as an equal member of the team without gender as a factor.”
Working with others and having an influence as a guide in their journey inspires her.
She is fulfilled by supporting and mentoring others in achieving their goals, and loves being a part of a team.
Feedback on how she touched a person’s life in their development is always motivating, she added.
“The financial team recently learnt how to knit — a new skill for many of us. We are now knitting blankets for those in need.
"This has brought the team together and nurtured our spirit of giving.”
What drives her to succeed?
“My parents, who supported me from day one, sacrificing to support my studies; Greg, my husband for 20 years; and my two daughters, whom I try to be a role model for, as they become strong, independent women.
"Then, my amazing team at MBSA, plus all my mentors and leaders who have supported me along the way.”
It is critical, she said, to maintain the balance between home and work, blocking time for family. And time out for herself.
Mercedes-Benz SA named coolest vehicle brand — by the youth
Career milestones were a number of “firsts” achieved by a woman in management and the doors it has opened for other women.
“I’d like to be remembered as a leader who was passionate, positive and forward-thinking, who saw people as priority, was energised by coaching and mentoring, and who influenced and supported careers.
"A person who lived by the motto that nothing is impossible, paving the way for many more women to excel.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos