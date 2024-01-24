Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table South Africa's 2024/2025 budget in parliament on Wednesday February 21, the National Treasury says.
The budget announces the government’s spending, tax and borrowing plans. It divides money between national departments, provinces and municipalities.
Budget Day set for February 21
Image: Freddy Mavunda
