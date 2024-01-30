EL engineer and author has a passion for home
Madiba, driven by desire to manufacture parts locally, says investing in equipment, facilities, people and R&D is paying dividends
Engineering provides jobs across a number of sectors — but it could create a lot more if companies sourced their production machines and parts from local manufactures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.