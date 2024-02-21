×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Drum roll for Mahindra's new marriage ... and roll ... and roll ...

Motorways Group will no longer service the vehicles after February — but who in East London will?

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 21 February 2024

After selling Mahindra vehicles for close to two decades, Motorland has announced a divorce, with both parties looking ahead to a bright future despite a slightly sour note to the parting...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment