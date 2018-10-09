Credit Control Manager
Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Credit Control Manager based in Aliwal North
The successful candidate will be accountable for the Credit control function and overall management of the Debtors book.
Principal Responsibilities:
- Management of the Debtors Department
- Maintenance and Management of the companies’ debtors book
- Ensuring full compliance to company policies and procedures relating to the granting of credit, terms and collection of debts
- Preparation and review of weekly reports to bankers
- Provide ongoing assistance and training to Credit staff
- Manage relations with credit insurance providers
- Manage relations with the Sales Department
- Daily reporting to Management on Department progress and concerns
Requirements/ Qualifications
- +/- 5 years experience in Creditors Management
- Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Willing to work overtime
- Hands-on experience in Accounting Software
- Qualification in Accounting / similar will be advantageous
