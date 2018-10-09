Credit Control Manager

Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Credit Control Manager based in Aliwal North

The successful candidate will be accountable for the Credit control function and overall management of the Debtors book.

Principal Responsibilities:

Management of the Debtors Department

Maintenance and Management of the companies’ debtors book

Ensuring full compliance to company policies and procedures relating to the granting of credit, terms and collection of debts

Preparation and review of weekly reports to bankers

Provide ongoing assistance and training to Credit staff

Manage relations with credit insurance providers

Manage relations with the Sales Department

Daily reporting to Management on Department progress and concerns

Requirements/ Qualifications

+/- 5 years experience in Creditors Management

Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment

Willing to work overtime

Hands-on experience in Accounting Software

Qualification in Accounting / similar will be advantageous

Please forward CV to hr@dukbrick.co.za