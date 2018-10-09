Classifieds

Credit Control Manager

09 October 2018
Credit Control Manager

Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Credit Control Manager based in Aliwal North

The successful candidate will be accountable for the Credit control function and overall management of the Debtors book.

Principal Responsibilities:

  • Management of the Debtors Department
  • Maintenance and Management of the companies’ debtors book
  • Ensuring full compliance to company policies and procedures relating to the granting of credit, terms and collection of debts
  • Preparation and review of weekly reports to bankers
  • Provide ongoing assistance and training to Credit staff
  • Manage relations with credit insurance providers
  • Manage relations with the Sales Department
  • Daily reporting to Management on Department progress and concerns

Requirements/ Qualifications

  • +/- 5 years experience in Creditors Management
  • Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment
  • Willing to work overtime
  • Hands-on experience in Accounting Software
  • Qualification in Accounting / similar will be advantageous

Please forward CV to hr@dukbrick.co.za

